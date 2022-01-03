BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol senior Jaylyn Mullenax will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Mullenax will join the Racer’s softball team.

During her junior year at Bristol, Mullenax went 14-4 in the circle with a .446 batting average. She also holds the single season school record for strikeouts.

In a release from the school, Bristol head softball coach Alisha Kugler added, “Watching a kid like Jaylyn grow over the past few years has been such a joy to have a kid like that on the team. She just wants to work so hard and be a master at her craft. I’m really excited for the upcoming season as she is so poised on the mound and I think she is going to lead us to a lot of success this year.”

UNOH competes in the NAIA Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference. The Racers were 29-15 last season and finished third in the WHAC regular season standings.