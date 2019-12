Matt Church scored a game-high 26 points for the Panthers

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol knocked off Windham, 58-46, behind Matt Church’s 26 point performance.

The Panthers are 4-0 when Church goes for 20 points or more this year.

Mike Wiebe and Matt Stephens both had 11 points also.

Windham falls to 4-2 as the Bombers saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Bert Jones led the team with 15 points.

Next up for Windham is a home date with Newton Falls on Dec. 30.

Bristol will meet Champion at home next Saturday.