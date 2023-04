BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Kaiden Kohler finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs while also pitching Bristol to a 6-2 victory over Windham.

Kohler tossed four innings, striking out six and not allowing an earned run.

Kiefer Swager also drove in two runs.

Windham’s offense was led by Wyatt Hanshaw and Anthony Paolella, who had two hits apiece.

The Panthers will play host Brookfield on Thursday.