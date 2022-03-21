COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol senior Belle Zirzow was named a Division IV First-Team All-State selection Monday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Fourteen other local players earned Special and Honorable Mention All-State awards.

Here is the complete list of Division IV All-State award winners:

DIVISION IV – FIRST TEAM

Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 16.5 points per game

Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., 12.8

Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-4, sr., 22.1

Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-6, sr., 17.8

Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 21.0

Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, jr., 19.9

Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, sr., 26.3

Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, so, 27.5

Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 6-0, sr., 23.7

Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4.

DIVISION IV – SECOND TEAM

Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-11, jr., 15.0;

Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-6, sr., 22.2

Sarah Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr., 15

Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, sr., 21.2

Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6

Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2

Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6

Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1

Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2

Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0.

DIVISION IV – THIRD TEAM

Melody Arnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-5, sr., 18.9

Kara McFadden Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-5, jr., 18.6

Maren McCallister, New Hope Christian Academy, 5-11, jr., 22.7

Chloe Chard-Peloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 14.1

Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.0

Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8

Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1

Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6

Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4

Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4.

DIVISION IV – SPECIAL MENTION

Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 15.6

Brooklyn Hess, Danville, 5-11, sr., 12.9

Gianna Lane, Tree of Life, 5-7, fr., 21.9

Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.7

Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-8, sr., 15.7

Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-9, jr., 21.0

Paige Gorby, Shadyside, 5-8, sr.,18.1

Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr. 16.8

Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, so., 15.4

Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-7, so., 14.6

Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-2, so., 17.1

Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, jr., 15.6

Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, So., 12.9

Marshae Hill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, so. 15.4

Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 15.5

Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, so., 21.1

Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, so., 12.3

Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, sr., 16.7

Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, sr., 13.1

Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, sr., 23.2

Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, sr., 22.1

Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, jr., 12.2

Ashley Shroades, Southern Local, 5-3, so., 22.6

Kylie Wilson, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 16.3

Katie Grexa, Badger, 5-10, so., 20.0

Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, sr., 17.4

Jacey Mullen, Springfield., 5-11, jr. 19.0

Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-7, sr., 16.0

Lucia Wolford, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 18.3

Addesa Miller, Dalton, 5-8, so., 12.6

Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6

Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0

Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2

Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6

Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3.

DIVISION IV – HONORABLE MENTION

Voni Bethel, Fisher Catholic, 5-7, so., 10.1

Rylee Davis, Madison-Plains, 5-11, sr., 10.9

Abbi Evans, Berne Union, 5-4, jr., 7.0

Hannah Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-5, sr., 16.5

Laura Keith, East Knox, 5-9, sr., 15.2

Raylynn Mullins, Ridgedale, 5-10, sr., 16.2

Paris Richardson, Tree of Life, 5-10, sr., 11

Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5-5, sr., 15

Anne Murphy Fayetteville Perry, 5-7, jr., 16.6

Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, sr., 21.3

Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, sr., 13.4

Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 15.5

Claudia Harrington, Covington, 5-6, sr., 16.0

Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, sr., 13.0

Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, sr., 12.5

Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, so., 12.1

Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 11.8

Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, so., 13.2

Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, sr., 14.0

Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.8

Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.2

MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0

Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, so., 9.1

Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 9.2

Reese Triplett, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, jr., 15.0

Jules Hood, Caldwell, 5-4, sr., 13.3

Hallie Bommer, Beallsville, 5-7, sr.,13.1

Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, jr., 12.0

Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, jr.,11.5

Lanie Bower, Malvern, 5-4, sr., 11.0

Emma Gilkerson, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-9, sr. 10.4

Makaela McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-0, sr., 10.0

Madison Lesnak, Springfield, 5-10, jr., 10.0

Baylie Starcher, Maplewood, 5-1, sr., 12.5

Faith Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 5-6, sr., 13.7

Ava Darney, Jackson-Milton, 5-10, so., 13.2

Jaylyn Mullenax, Bristol, 5-8, sr., 8.1

Addison Thompson, Badger, 5-6, jr., 10.0

Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, jr., 12.5

Alivia Morrison, McDonald, 5-9, jr., 14.1

Briah Daniel, Windham, 5-7, so., 12.0

Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-7, jr., 10.9

Rachel Faber, Elyria Open Door, 5-11, So., 12.6

Talyssa Moody, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-6, Jr., 12.1

Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, sr., 9.1

Sidney Iler, Elyria First Baptist, 5-4, sr., 14.2

Haley Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-5, sr., 10.1

Julia Jaenke, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, so., 11.1

Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7

Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7

Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3

Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0

Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0

Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6

Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1

Player of the Year: Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central

Coach of the Year: Ed Reed, Fairport