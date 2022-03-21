COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol senior Belle Zirzow was named a Division IV First-Team All-State selection Monday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Fourteen other local players earned Special and Honorable Mention All-State awards.
Here is the complete list of Division IV All-State award winners:
DIVISION IV – FIRST TEAM
Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 16.5 points per game
Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., 12.8
Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-4, sr., 22.1
Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-6, sr., 17.8
Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 21.0
Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, jr., 19.9
Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, sr., 26.3
Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, so, 27.5
Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 6-0, sr., 23.7
Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4.
DIVISION IV – SECOND TEAM
Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-11, jr., 15.0;
Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-6, sr., 22.2
Sarah Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr., 15
Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, sr., 21.2
Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6
Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2
Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6
Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1
Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2
Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0.
DIVISION IV – THIRD TEAM
Melody Arnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-5, sr., 18.9
Kara McFadden Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-5, jr., 18.6
Maren McCallister, New Hope Christian Academy, 5-11, jr., 22.7
Chloe Chard-Peloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 14.1
Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.0
Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8
Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1
Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6
Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4
Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4.
DIVISION IV – SPECIAL MENTION
Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 15.6
Brooklyn Hess, Danville, 5-11, sr., 12.9
Gianna Lane, Tree of Life, 5-7, fr., 21.9
Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.7
Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-8, sr., 15.7
Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-9, jr., 21.0
Paige Gorby, Shadyside, 5-8, sr.,18.1
Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr. 16.8
Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, so., 15.4
Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-7, so., 14.6
Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-2, so., 17.1
Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, jr., 15.6
Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, So., 12.9
Marshae Hill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, so. 15.4
Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 15.5
Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, so., 21.1
Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, so., 12.3
Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, sr., 16.7
Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, sr., 13.1
Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, sr., 23.2
Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, sr., 22.1
Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, jr., 12.2
Ashley Shroades, Southern Local, 5-3, so., 22.6
Kylie Wilson, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 16.3
Katie Grexa, Badger, 5-10, so., 20.0
Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, sr., 17.4
Jacey Mullen, Springfield., 5-11, jr. 19.0
Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-7, sr., 16.0
Lucia Wolford, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 18.3
Addesa Miller, Dalton, 5-8, so., 12.6
Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6
Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0
Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2
Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6
Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3.
DIVISION IV – HONORABLE MENTION
Voni Bethel, Fisher Catholic, 5-7, so., 10.1
Rylee Davis, Madison-Plains, 5-11, sr., 10.9
Abbi Evans, Berne Union, 5-4, jr., 7.0
Hannah Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-5, sr., 16.5
Laura Keith, East Knox, 5-9, sr., 15.2
Raylynn Mullins, Ridgedale, 5-10, sr., 16.2
Paris Richardson, Tree of Life, 5-10, sr., 11
Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5-5, sr., 15
Anne Murphy Fayetteville Perry, 5-7, jr., 16.6
Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, sr., 21.3
Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, sr., 13.4
Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 15.5
Claudia Harrington, Covington, 5-6, sr., 16.0
Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, sr., 13.0
Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, sr., 12.5
Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, so., 12.1
Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 11.8
Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, so., 13.2
Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, sr., 14.0
Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.8
Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.2
MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0
Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, so., 9.1
Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 9.2
Reese Triplett, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, jr., 15.0
Jules Hood, Caldwell, 5-4, sr., 13.3
Hallie Bommer, Beallsville, 5-7, sr.,13.1
Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, jr., 12.0
Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, jr.,11.5
Lanie Bower, Malvern, 5-4, sr., 11.0
Emma Gilkerson, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-9, sr. 10.4
Makaela McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-0, sr., 10.0
Madison Lesnak, Springfield, 5-10, jr., 10.0
Baylie Starcher, Maplewood, 5-1, sr., 12.5
Faith Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 5-6, sr., 13.7
Ava Darney, Jackson-Milton, 5-10, so., 13.2
Jaylyn Mullenax, Bristol, 5-8, sr., 8.1
Addison Thompson, Badger, 5-6, jr., 10.0
Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, jr., 12.5
Alivia Morrison, McDonald, 5-9, jr., 14.1
Briah Daniel, Windham, 5-7, so., 12.0
Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-7, jr., 10.9
Rachel Faber, Elyria Open Door, 5-11, So., 12.6
Talyssa Moody, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-6, Jr., 12.1
Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, sr., 9.1
Sidney Iler, Elyria First Baptist, 5-4, sr., 14.2
Haley Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-5, sr., 10.1
Julia Jaenke, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, so., 11.1
Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7
Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7
Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3
Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0
Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0
Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6
Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1
Player of the Year: Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central
Coach of the Year: Ed Reed, Fairport