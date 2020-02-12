Live Now
Bristol scores over 90 points for 4th time; gets to 15-4

Panthers' Nick Church and Matt Stephens scored 19 points apiece

Bristol Panthers basketball

Panthers have won 6 of their last 7

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol has rebounded from their loss on Friday with a pair of 97 point performances following tonight’s 97-25 win over Maplewood. The Panthers (15-4) were led by Matt Stephens and Nick Church – who finished with 19 points apiece. Mike Wiebe scored 17 also. Bristol, as a team, sank 9 three-point shots.

Maplewood were paced by Connor Steffens – who scored 14 of the team’s 25 points. Next up for the Rockets (3-15) is a matchup with Southington on Friday.

Bristol is set to take on Mathews next Tuesday.

