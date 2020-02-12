Bristol scores over 90 points for 4th time; gets to 15-4

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) - The McDonald Blue Devils have a lot of momentum going into the upcoming tournaments. The Devils bounced back from a disappointing loss last week to league rival Western Reserve by knocking off the Division II top-seeded team West Branch 50-43 Monday night on the Warriors home court.

“It means a lot to us because it gave us an opportunity to prove ourselves against a lot better team, and we came out here and did it. It gives us a lot of momentum going into the tournament, propelling us forward so we can prepare for that, hopefully, the District championship. Which is what we have been working for this whole season,” junior Sophia Costantino stated.

“A big confidence booster. We had a tough loss to Western Reserve last week and we’re heading into tournaments soon and for us to be able to play against good competition like West Branch, a well-coached and hardworking team, so this is a really big win for us,” Blue Devils coach Amy Dolak added.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the big win for the Blue Devils.