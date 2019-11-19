Bristol returns 3 starters from last year’s Regional run

Craig Giesy has accumulated 159 wins over 8 years at Bristol

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol graduated a pair of starters but welcome back six letter winners from last year’s 21-win team which advanced to the Canton Regional. The Panthers are back. Pymatuning Valley and Badger both graduated a ton of talent but welcome back one starter to each team.

This year with the departure of Grand Valley – teams will be matched against each school in the conference twice.

2018-19 Northeastern Athletic Conference – Stars Division Standings

Pymatuning Valley – 11-2 (18-6)

Badger – 10-3 (19-6)

Mathews – 6-7 (12-12)

Grand Valley – 3-10 (6-17)

Maplewood – 2-11 (4-19)

2018-19 Northeastern Athletic Conference – Stripes Division Standings

Bristol – 11-2 (21-5)

Windham – 9-4 (13-12)

Newbury – 8-5 (14-9)

Southington – 4-9 (7-16)

Lordstown – 1-12 (2-20)

Around the League

Lordstown, Southington and Windham did not report

Badger Braves

Coach: Josh Upshire, 4th season

…Badger lost four starters and nearly 70% of their scoring from last year’s 19-win team. However, coach Upshire expects his team to compete in each game this season. “I want us to come away from every game knowing that we put everything on the floor. We have a challenging schedule. We play everyone in our league twice. As long as we get better each game, we’ll have a successful season.”

Logan Lendak, a 5’8 senior guard, is back for his senior year. Lendak was the team’s second leading scorer (11.3 ppg) and finished with 3.1 assists per game while making the most 3-pointers (51) and accumulating a percentage of 31.3% (51-163) from beyond the arc.

Bristol Panthers

Coach: Craig Giesy, 9th season

…Coach Giesy and the Panthers has built a culture where the program is expected and has risen to heights that not many others have accomplished in our area. In his 8 years as the head coach, Bristol has won on average 20-games per season. Last year, the Panthers advanced to the Regional round where they fell to Richmond Heights. The Panthers must move on without the likes of the Trumbull County Player of the Year Gage Elza (23.3 ppg) and Damion Durst. However, Bristol will have back six letter winners including Matt Church (14.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg), Mike Wiebe (7.3 ppg), Matt Stephens (7.5 ppg), Nick Church, Seth Mooney and Zach Stern. A pair of newcomers to watch for are junior guards Jake Erjavec and Jeremy Miller.

“We must use our experience to play a clean and intelligent game each night,” says Giesy. “We’ll look to continue to spread bedlam by playing extremely hard from start to finish. We have to use our experience to play fast with urgency while still limiting turnovers and bad shots.”

Maplewood Rockets

Coach: Matt Urchek, 3rd season

…Following the 2016-17 season, Maplewood had recorded four 17-plus win seasons within in a five-year period. Since then, the Rockets have lost 33 of their past 46 games (19.6%). Coach Urchek indicates, “we’ll be extremely young with no seniors or juniors on the team. We need to mature and hopefully gel and win a few games late in the season.”

Hunter Bates has since graduated after leading the team in scoring (15.3), rebounding (6.7) while shooting 41.9% from the floor. The Rockets welcome back Connor Steffens – who started last year. Last year, Steffens averaged 7.1 points (2nd on team) and 2.3 boards per game. Number 12 shot 31.0% from beyond the arc (26-84).

Mathews Mustangs

Coach: Michael Weymer, 3rd season

…Coach Weymer looks to the youth movement to carry his team into a successful season, “We have fourteen of our eighteen kids on the roster who are freshmen or sophomores. We feel that we have good young talent and solid senior leadership. We’ll need to adjust to playing at the speed and physicality on the varsity level. We hope to get better as the season progresses.”

Three starters return from last year in senior Tyler Roscoe (16.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Vinny Sharp (10.5 ppg) and sophomore point guard Dominic Greenwood (5.8 ppg, 5.0 apg). “We need to develop depth after graduating nine seniors,” says Weymer. “We need to get better defensively and also rebounding is our preseason emphasis. We also must shoot the ball more consistently has been a goal all offseason as well.”

Newbury Black Knights

Coach: Dave Orms, 1st season

…Orms takes over as head coach in an unfamiliar position for anyone to be in. “It’s an exciting year for Newbury – there’s a territory transfer that will bring an end to Newbury Schools. Unfortunately, we’ll only have a varsity program but we’ll find a way to get all of the players involved to make this a great year for everyone.”

The Black Knights had a very successful year last season as they won 14-games and nearly knocked off Windham (lost by 3, 66-63) in the Sectional Final.

Pymatuning Valley Lakers

Coach: Ryan Shontz, 7th season

…Last year’s Stars Division champion returns just one starter in junior point guard Jonah Wilkerson. The Lakers must find a way to continue their success by replacing five key seniors from a year ago.

“We expect to contend for a conference title,” indicates coach Shontz. “We hope to put ourselves in a position to get a good seed in the tournament and look to advance.”

2019-20 Schedules

Badger

Dec. 3 – at Liberty, 7

Dec. 10 – Bristol, 7

Dec. 13 – at Southington, 7

Dec. 17 – at Lordstown, 7

Dec. 20 – at Mathews, 7

Dec. 21 – Berkshire, 7

Dec. 27 – at Champion, 7

Jan. 3 – Newbury, 7

Jan. 7 – Windham, 7

Jan. 10 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 11 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Jan. 15 – at Newbury, 12:15

Jan. 18 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 21 – at Maplewood, 7

Jan. 22 – Heartland Christian, 7

Jan. 28 – at Bristol, 7

Jan. 31 – Southington, 7

Feb. 4 – Lordstown, 7

Feb. 7 – Mathews, 7

Feb. 11 – at Windham, 7

Feb. 18 – Maplewood, 7

Feb. 21 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Bloomfield

Dec. 20 – at Newbury, 6

Jan. 10 – at Maplewood, 7

Jan. 16 – at St. John, 6

Feb. 7 – Newbury, 6

Feb. 14 – AGAPE, 7

Feb. 21 – Maplewood, 7

Bristol

Dec. 6 – at Lordstown, 7

Dec. 10 – at Badger, 7

Dec. 13 – LaBrae, 7

Dec. 14 – Southington, 7

Dec. 20 – Windham, 7

Dec. 28 – Champion, 7

Jan. 3 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 7 – at Maplewood, 7

Jan. 10 – Newbury, 7

Jan. 14 – at Mathews, 7

Jan. 17 – at Ursuline, 7

Jan. 21 – at McDonald, 7

Jan. 24 – Lordstown, 7

Jan. 28 – Badger, 7

Jan. 31 – Liberty, 7

Feb. 4 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Feb. 7 – at Windham, 7

Feb. 8 – at Southington, 7

Feb. 11 – Maplewood, 7

Feb. 18 – Mathews, 7

Feb. 21 – at Newbury

Feb. 22 – at WR Academy

Lordstown

Dec. 3 – Sebring, 7

Dec. 6 – Bristol, 7

Dec. 7 – at Western Reserve, 7

Dec. 10 – at Maplewood, 7

Dec. 11 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Dec. 13 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Dec. 17 – Badger, 7

Dec. 20 – Southington, 7

Dec. 27 – Lordstown Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 – Lordstown Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 – Mathews, 7

Jan. 10 – Windham, 7

Jan. 21 – at Newbury, 7

Jan. 24 – at Bristol, 7

Jan. 28 – Maplewood, 7

Jan. 31 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Feb. 4 – at Badger, 7

Feb. 7 – at Southington, 7

Feb. 11 – at United, 7

Feb. 14 – at Mathews, 7

Feb. 18 – Newbury, 7

Feb. 21 – at Windham, 7

Maplewood

Nov. 27 – at Brookfield, 7

Dec. 3 – Grand Valley, 7

Dec. 6 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Dec. 10 – Lordstown, 7

Dec. 13 – at Windham, 7

Dec. 17 – Mathews, 7

Dec. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 3 – at Southington, 7

Jan. 7 – Bristol, 7

Jan. 10 – Bloomfield, 7

Jan. 14 – at St. John, 7

Jan. 17 – Newbury, 6

Jan. 21 – Badger, 7

Jan. 24 – at Newbury, 6

Jan. 28 – at Lordstown, 6

Jan. 31 – Windham, 7

Feb. 4 – at Mathews, 7

Feb. 7 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Feb. 11 – at Bristol, 7

Feb. 14 – Southington, 7

Feb. 18 – at Badger, 7

Feb. 21 – at Bloomfield, 7

Mathews

Dec. 3 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Dec. 6 – Windham, 7

Dec. 10 – at Leetonia, 7

Dec. 13 – Newbury, 7

Dec. 17 – at Maplewood, 7

Dec. 20 – Badger, 7

Dec. 21 – Fairport Harding, 7

Dec. 28 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Jan. 3 – at Lordstown, 7

Jan. 4 – Cardinal, 7

Jan. 7 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 10 – at Southington, 7

Jan. 14 – Bristol, 7

Jan. 18 – Brookfield, 7

Jan. 24 – at Windham, 7

Jan. 31 – at Newbury, 7

Feb. 4 – Maplewood, 7

Feb. 7 – at Badger, 7

Feb. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Feb. 14 – Lordstown, 7

Feb. 18 – at Bristol, 7

Feb. 21 – Southington, 7

Newbury

Dec. 3 – Fairport Harding, 7

Dec. 4 – at Fuchs Mizrachi, 7:30

Dec. 6 – at Medina Christian, 7:30

Dec. 10 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Dec. 13 – at Mathews, 7

Dec. 17 – Windham, 7

Dec. 20 – Bloomfield, 6

Dec. 27 – St. John, 7

Jan. 3 – at Badger, 7

Jan. 7 – at Southington, 7

Jan. 10 – at Bristol, 7

Jan. 15 – Badger, 12:15

Jan. 17 – at Maplewood, 7

Jan. 21 – Lordstown, 7

Jan. 24 – Maplewood, 7

Jan. 28 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 31 – Mathews, 7

Feb. 4 – at Windham, 7

Feb. 7 – at Bloomfield, 6

Feb. 11 – Southington, 7

Feb. 18 – at Lordstown, 7

Feb. 21 – Bristol 7

Pymatuning Valley

Nov. 30 – at Edgewood, 7

Dec. 3 – at Cardinal, 7

Dec. 6 – Southington, 7

Dec. 10 – Newbury, 7

Dec. 13 – at Lordstown, 7

Dec. 17 – at Champion, 7

Dec. 20 – Maplewood, 7

Dec. 27 – at Grand Valley, 7

Dec. 30 – Conneaut, 7

Jan. 3 – Bristol, 7

Jan. 7 – at Mathews, 7

Jan. 10 – Badger, 7

Jan. 14 – Geneva, 7

Jan. 21 – Windham, 7

Jan. 24 – at Southington, 7

Jan. 28 – at Newbury, 7

Jan. 31 – Lordstown, 7

Feb. 4 – at Bristol, 7

Feb. 7 – at Maplewood, 7

Feb. 11 – Mathews, 7

Feb. 18 – at Windham, 7

Feb. 21 – at Badger, 7

Southington

Nov. 30 – at Cardinal, 7

Dec. 3 – at St. John, 7

Dec. 6 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Dec. 7 – at Sebring, 7

Dec. 10 – at Windham, 7

Dec. 13 – Badger, 7

Dec. 14 – at Bristol, 7

Dec. 20 – at Lordstown, 7

Dec. 23 – Berkshire, 7

Dec. 27 – at Fairport, 7

Jan. 3 – Maplewood, 7

Jan. 7 – Newbury, 7

Jan. 10 – Mathews, 7

Jan. 17 – at Brookfield, 7

Jan. 24 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 28 – Windham, 7

Jan. 31 – at Badger, 7

Feb. 4 – Bristol, 7

Feb. 7 – Lordstown, 7

Feb. 11 – at Newbury, 7

Feb. 14 – at Maplewood, 7

Feb. 21 – at Mathews, 7

Windham

Dec. 3 – Waterloo, 7

Dec. 6 – at Mathews, 7

Dec. 10 – Southington, 7

Dec. 17 – at Newbury, 6

Dec. 20 – at Bristol, 7

Dec. 30 – Newton Falls, 7

Jan. 4 – at Champion, 7

Jan. 7 – at Badger, 7

Jan. 10 – at Lordstown, 7

Jan. 14 – Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Jan. 17 – at Rootstown, 7

Jan. 21 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 24 – Mathews, 7

Jan. 28 – at Southington, 7

Jan. 31 – at Maplewood, 7

Feb. 4 – Newbury, 6

Feb. 7 – Bristol, 7

Feb. 11 – Badger, 7

Feb. 15 – at Mogadore, 7

Feb. 18 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Feb. 21 – Lordstown, 7