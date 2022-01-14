BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Since competing at the historic Hoosier Gym three days prior to New Year’s Day, the Panthers have run off four consecutive league victories including tonight’s 67-34 victory over Lordstown.

Sophomore Mikey Burbach led all scorers with 17 points. Burbach has averaged 18 points over the past four games. Nick Church added 16 and Trevor Mendenhall notched 11 points.

The Panthers are scheduled to meet Champion at home tomorrow.

Eddie Nieves had 10 points for the Red Devils. Jayden Weaver drained three three-point baskets for his nine points tonight.

Lordstown is set to meet Bloomfield on Tuesday.