BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – After being eliminated from the 2021 district tournament by McDonald (3-0), Bristol’s softball team topped the Blue Devils for the championship last year (2-1) to advance to the regionals.

Coach Alisha Kugler said, “We’ll have a good mix of speed and power offensively [this year]. Our returning players bring experience and strong leadership. We’ll have lots of speed in our outfield.”

This spring, the Panthers will be without Billie Miller (.536), Alexis Shafer (.534) and Jaylyn Mullenax (.408). All three batted above .400 last year.

In 2023, Megan King returns after leading the Panther returnees with a .313 batting average. Nadia Ashick hit .281 for the season.

“We will be competitive and grow in strength as our pitchers gain more experience,” Kugler said.

The season gets underway versus Lordstown at home on March 27.

Bristol Panthers Softball Preview

2022 Record: 16-7

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won the District Championship game defeating McDonald (2-1); lost Regional Semifinal

Coach: Alisha Kugler

Key Returnees

Megan King

Nadia Ashick

Leah Perris

Ellie Anderson

Skylar Gibson

Raegan Macklin

Samantha Mansfield

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Lordstown

Mar. 28 – at Ursuline

Mar. 29 – Maplewood

Mar. 31 – Southington

Apr. 3 – at Bloomfield

Apr. 5 – at Badger

Apr. 6 – at LaBrae

Apr. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley

Apr. 10 – at Eastlake North

Apr. 11 – at Mathews

Apr. 12 – Windham

Apr. 15 – at Kenston

Apr. 17 – Bloomfield

Apr. 19 – at Southington

Apr. 20 – at Brookfield

Apr. 21 – Fairport Harding

Apr. 24 – at St. John

Apr. 26 – at Lordstown

Apr. 29 – at Kirtland

May 1 – at Windham

May 3 – St. John

May 4 – LaBrae

May 5 – at Warren JFK

May 8 – Newton Falls