BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – After being eliminated from the 2021 district tournament by McDonald (3-0), Bristol’s softball team topped the Blue Devils for the championship last year (2-1) to advance to the regionals.
Coach Alisha Kugler said, “We’ll have a good mix of speed and power offensively [this year]. Our returning players bring experience and strong leadership. We’ll have lots of speed in our outfield.”
This spring, the Panthers will be without Billie Miller (.536), Alexis Shafer (.534) and Jaylyn Mullenax (.408). All three batted above .400 last year.
In 2023, Megan King returns after leading the Panther returnees with a .313 batting average. Nadia Ashick hit .281 for the season.
“We will be competitive and grow in strength as our pitchers gain more experience,” Kugler said.
The season gets underway versus Lordstown at home on March 27.
Bristol Panthers Softball Preview
2022 Record: 16-7
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won the District Championship game defeating McDonald (2-1); lost Regional Semifinal
Coach: Alisha Kugler
Key Returnees
Megan King
Nadia Ashick
Leah Perris
Ellie Anderson
Skylar Gibson
Raegan Macklin
Samantha Mansfield
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Lordstown
Mar. 28 – at Ursuline
Mar. 29 – Maplewood
Mar. 31 – Southington
Apr. 3 – at Bloomfield
Apr. 5 – at Badger
Apr. 6 – at LaBrae
Apr. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley
Apr. 10 – at Eastlake North
Apr. 11 – at Mathews
Apr. 12 – Windham
Apr. 15 – at Kenston
Apr. 17 – Bloomfield
Apr. 19 – at Southington
Apr. 20 – at Brookfield
Apr. 21 – Fairport Harding
Apr. 24 – at St. John
Apr. 26 – at Lordstown
Apr. 29 – at Kirtland
May 1 – at Windham
May 3 – St. John
May 4 – LaBrae
May 5 – at Warren JFK
May 8 – Newton Falls