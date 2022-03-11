BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Panthers finished the season with a 17-7 mark. When Bristol scored 60 points or more, they compiled a record of 17-1.
The team featured a pair of First-Team All-League selections in senior Nick Church and sophomore Mikey Burbach. Church scored his 1,000th point in a win over Fairport.
Nick put together a stat line of 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Burbach led the Panthers in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (10.0). He converted on over 57% of his shots from the field.
Bristol ended its season in the District semifinal round where the Panthers fell to the eventual champion Mathews Mustangs (54-45).
2021-22 Bristol Panthers Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Craig Giesy
Record: 17-7 (14-2), 2nd place in Northeastern Athletic Conference
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 56.3
Scoring Defense: 49.6
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Mikey Burbach (SO) – 17.9
Nick Church (SR) – 15.2
Trevor Mendenhall (FR) – 7.6
Jonny Stevens (SR) – 6.0
Kaiden Kohler (FR) – 5.8
Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 4.8
Garrett Roach (SR) – 3.7
Rebounding
Mikey Burbach (SO) – 10.0
Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 4.7
Nick Church (SR) – 4.5
Assists
Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 4.3
Mikey Burbach (SO) – 2.8
Nick Church (SR) – 2.4
Jonny Stevens (SR) – 1.6
Steals
Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 2.5
Nick Church (SR) – 2.3
Mikey Burbach (SO) – 2.2
Kaiden Kohler (FR) – 1.9
Jonny Stevens (SR) – 1.8
Three-Point Percentage
Croc Thorp (FR) – 47.4%
Mikey Burbach (SO) – 33.3%
Nick Church (SR) – 30.8%
Field Goal Percentage
Mikey Burbach (SO) – 57.2%
Trevor Mendenhall (FR) – 53.5%
Free Throw Percentage
Kaiden Kohler (FR) – 72.7%
Mikey Burbach (SO) – 69.6%
Nick Church (SR) – 69.2%
Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 69.0%