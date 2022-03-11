BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Panthers finished the season with a 17-7 mark. When Bristol scored 60 points or more, they compiled a record of 17-1.

The team featured a pair of First-Team All-League selections in senior Nick Church and sophomore Mikey Burbach. Church scored his 1,000th point in a win over Fairport.

Nick put together a stat line of 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Burbach led the Panthers in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (10.0). He converted on over 57% of his shots from the field.

Bristol ended its season in the District semifinal round where the Panthers fell to the eventual champion Mathews Mustangs (54-45).

2021-22 Bristol Panthers Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Craig Giesy

Record: 17-7 (14-2), 2nd place in Northeastern Athletic Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 56.3

Scoring Defense: 49.6

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Mikey Burbach (SO) – 17.9

Nick Church (SR) – 15.2

Trevor Mendenhall (FR) – 7.6

Jonny Stevens (SR) – 6.0

Kaiden Kohler (FR) – 5.8

Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 4.8

Garrett Roach (SR) – 3.7

Rebounding

Mikey Burbach (SO) – 10.0

Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 4.7

Nick Church (SR) – 4.5

Assists

Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 4.3

Mikey Burbach (SO) – 2.8

Nick Church (SR) – 2.4

Jonny Stevens (SR) – 1.6

Steals

Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 2.5

Nick Church (SR) – 2.3

Mikey Burbach (SO) – 2.2

Kaiden Kohler (FR) – 1.9

Jonny Stevens (SR) – 1.8

Three-Point Percentage

Croc Thorp (FR) – 47.4%

Mikey Burbach (SO) – 33.3%

Nick Church (SR) – 30.8%

Field Goal Percentage

Mikey Burbach (SO) – 57.2%

Trevor Mendenhall (FR) – 53.5%

Free Throw Percentage

Kaiden Kohler (FR) – 72.7%

Mikey Burbach (SO) – 69.6%

Nick Church (SR) – 69.2%

Hadyn Mahan (SR) – 69.0%