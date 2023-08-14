BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Bristol High School:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – at Badger
Aug. 24 – Heartland Christian
Aug. 26 – St. John
Aug. 28 – Bloomfield
Aug. 29 – at Windham
Sept. 1 – at Southington Chalker
Sept. 2 – Newton Falls
Sept. 5 – Cardinal
Sept. 6 – at Lordstown
Sept. 7 – at Fairport Harding
Sept. 12 – Badger
Sept. 14 – Pymatuning Valley
Sept. 18 – Mathews
Sept. 20 – at Maplewood
Sept. 21 – at Bloomfield
Sept. 25 – Windham
Sept. 26 – Southington Chalker
Sept. 28 – at St. John
Oct. 2 – Lordstown
Oct. 5 – TBD
Oct. 7 – at Heartland Christian
Oct. 12 – Maplewood
Bristol High School
Nickname: The Panthers
Colors: Black and Yellow
School address: 1845 State Route 88, Bristolville, OH 44402
