BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Bristol High School:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – at Badger

Aug. 24 – Heartland Christian

Aug. 26 – St. John

Aug. 28 – Bloomfield

Aug. 29 – at Windham

Sept. 1 – at Southington Chalker

Sept. 2 – Newton Falls

Sept. 5 – Cardinal

Sept. 6 – at Lordstown

Sept. 7 – at Fairport Harding

Sept. 12 – Badger

Sept. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 18 – Mathews

Sept. 20 – at Maplewood

Sept. 21 – at Bloomfield

Sept. 25 – Windham

Sept. 26 – Southington Chalker

Sept. 28 – at St. John

Oct. 2 – Lordstown

Oct. 5 – TBD

Oct. 7 – at Heartland Christian

Oct. 12 – Maplewood

Bristol High School

Nickname: The Panthers

Colors: Black and Yellow

School address: 1845 State Route 88, Bristolville, OH 44402

