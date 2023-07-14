BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Panthers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – at Newton Falls

• Aug. 16 – at Warren JFK

• Aug. 24 – Pymatuning Valley

• Aug. 28 – Grand Valley

• Aug. 31 – at Edgewood

• Sept. 7 – at Maplewood

• Sept. 11 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 14 – United

• Sept. 16 – Badger

• Sept. 18 – at Grand Valley

• Sept. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 25 – Columbiana

• Sept. 29 – Cardinal Mooney

• Oct. 2 – at Badger

• Oct. 6 – Maplewood

• Oct. 9 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 11 – Warren JFK

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 12 – at Lordstown

• Aug. 14 – at Newton Falls

• Aug. 21 – at Grand Valley

• Aug. 24 – Pymatuning Valley

• Aug. 28 – at Mathews

• Aug. 31 – Columbiana

• Sept. 5 – Lakeview

• Sept. 7 – at Maplewood

• Sept. 12 – Lordstown

• Sept. 16 – Badger

• Sept. 18 – LaBrae

• Sept. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 22 – at Badger

• Sept. 28 – Mathews

• Oct. 2 – Maplewood

• Oct. 4 – at LaBrae

• Oct. 12 – at Brookfield

Bristol High School

Nickname: The Panthers

Colors: Black and Yellow

School address: 1845 State Route 88, Bristolville, OH 44402

Stadium location: 1845 State Route 88, Bristolville, OH 44402

