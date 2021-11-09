Bristol High School girls’ basketball preview

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeastern Athletic Conference champion Bristol Lady Panthers return six of their seven letter winners as seniors.

“We’ll be relying on our senior class this year to lead our team as they know what our program standards and expectations are,” said Coach John King. “Health has always been an issue with this senior group, which is why we’ll need the young girls to catch on quick and be ready to step in when their number is called. It’ll take a team effort this year to achieve the goals we have set.”

Jaylyn Mullenax (6.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg), Ellie Crisp, Brooklyn Swiger (4.9 ppg, 3.3 apg), Belle Zirzow (19.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Alexis Shafer (2.4 ppg) and Billie Miller are all seniors, who lettered last year. Sophomore Payton Brook also lettered as a freshman a year ago.

Zirzow was a First-Team All-League recipient as Swiger was a Second-Team honoree. Also look for sophomores Briauna Klingensmith and Destiny Hunter, as well as freshmen Peyton Gall, Sammy Mansfield and Skyler Scott to all, contribute this season.

“We lost two key pieces last year with graduation (Brittany Mooney and Brooklyn Mullenax),” King said. “We return a great core of our team, which will look to continue to improve. Last season was cut short due to COVID, and we’re hoping to avoid that this year. Our goals are to compete for another league championship and finish the year strong with a good playoff run. Our non‐conference schedule is tough, which should help us attain our goals with the challenges we’ll face from our opposition those nights.”

Bristol Panthers

Head Coach: John King

2020-21 Record: 11-4

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 46.1

Scoring Defense: 34.6

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Belle Zirzow – 19.8

Rebounding: Belle Zirzow – 6.2

Assists: Brittany Mooney – 4.3

Steals: Brooklyn Swiger – 4.1

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Badger

Dec. 2 – Lordstown

Dec. 4 – at McDonald

Dec. 6 – at LaBrae

Dec. 9 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 13 – at Windham

Dec. 16 – at Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 20 – at Mathews

Jan. 3 – Southington

Jan. 6 – at Maplewood

Jan. 10 – Badger

Jan. 13 – at Lordstown

Jan. 15 – Champion

Jan. 19 – Garfield

Jan. 22 – at Liberty

Jan. 24 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 27 – Windham

Jan. 31 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 3 – Mathews

Feb. 5 – at Southington

Feb. 7 – Ursuline

Feb. 10 – Maplewood