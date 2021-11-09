Bristol High School girls’ basketball preview

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeastern Athletic Conference champion Bristol Lady Panthers return six of their seven letter winners as seniors.
“We’ll be relying on our senior class this year to lead our team as they know what our program standards and expectations are,” said Coach John King. “Health has always been an issue with this senior group, which is why we’ll need the young girls to catch on quick and be ready to step in when their number is called. It’ll take a team effort this year to achieve the goals we have set.”
Jaylyn Mullenax (6.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg), Ellie Crisp, Brooklyn Swiger (4.9 ppg, 3.3 apg), Belle Zirzow (19.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Alexis Shafer (2.4 ppg) and Billie Miller are all seniors, who lettered last year. Sophomore Payton Brook also lettered as a freshman a year ago.
Zirzow was a First-Team All-League recipient as Swiger was a Second-Team honoree. Also look for sophomores Briauna Klingensmith and Destiny Hunter, as well as freshmen Peyton Gall, Sammy Mansfield and Skyler Scott to all, contribute this season.
“We lost two key pieces last year with graduation (Brittany Mooney and Brooklyn Mullenax),” King said. “We return a great core of our team, which will look to continue to improve. Last season was cut short due to COVID, and we’re hoping to avoid that this year. Our goals are to compete for another league championship and finish the year strong with a good playoff run. Our non‐conference schedule is tough, which should help us attain our goals with the challenges we’ll face from our opposition those nights.”
Bristol Panthers
Head Coach: John King
2020-21 Record: 11-4
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 46.1
Scoring Defense: 34.6
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Belle Zirzow – 19.8
Rebounding: Belle Zirzow – 6.2
Assists: Brittany Mooney – 4.3
Steals: Brooklyn Swiger – 4.1
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 29 – at Badger
Dec. 2 – Lordstown
Dec. 4 – at McDonald
Dec. 6 – at LaBrae
Dec. 9 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 13 – at Windham
Dec. 16 – at Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 20 – at Mathews
Jan. 3 – Southington
Jan. 6 – at Maplewood
Jan. 10 – Badger
Jan. 13 – at Lordstown
Jan. 15 – Champion
Jan. 19 – Garfield
Jan. 22 – at Liberty
Jan. 24 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 27 – Windham
Jan. 31 – Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 3 – Mathews
Feb. 5 – at Southington
Feb. 7 – Ursuline
Feb. 10 – Maplewood