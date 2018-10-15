Sports

Bristol high school boys' basketball schedule 2018-2019

The Panthers kick off their season on the road against the Vikings

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 02:47 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 02:47 PM EDT

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - Dec. 4 – at LaBrae, 7
Dec. 7 – at Newbury, 7
Dec. 11 – at Maplewood, 7
Dec. 14 – Southington
Dec. 19 – at Lordstown, 11 am
Dec. 21 – at Windham, 7
Dec. 28 – Champion, 7
Dec. 29 – Liberty, 7
Jan. 5 – at Brookfield, 7
Jan. 11 – Lordstown, 7
Jan. 15 – Maplewood, 7
Jan. 18 – Newbury, 7
Jan. 22 – at Grand Valley, 7
Jan. 25 – at Southington, 7
Jan. 26 – at Mathews, 7
Feb. 2 – McDonald, 7
Feb. 5 – Badger, 7
Feb. 8 – Windham, 7
Feb. 12 – Garrettsville Garfield, 7
Feb. 15 – Western Reserve Academy, 7
Feb. 19 – at Mooney, 7:30
Feb. 22 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories