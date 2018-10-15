Bristol high school boys' basketball schedule 2018-2019

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - Dec. 4 – at LaBrae, 7

Dec. 7 – at Newbury, 7

Dec. 11 – at Maplewood, 7

Dec. 14 – Southington

Dec. 19 – at Lordstown, 11 am

Dec. 21 – at Windham, 7

Dec. 28 – Champion, 7

Dec. 29 – Liberty, 7

Jan. 5 – at Brookfield, 7

Jan. 11 – Lordstown, 7

Jan. 15 – Maplewood, 7

Jan. 18 – Newbury, 7

Jan. 22 – at Grand Valley, 7

Jan. 25 – at Southington, 7

Jan. 26 – at Mathews, 7

Feb. 2 – McDonald, 7

Feb. 5 – Badger, 7

Feb. 8 – Windham, 7

Feb. 12 – Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Feb. 15 – Western Reserve Academy, 7

Feb. 19 – at Mooney, 7:30

Feb. 22 – Pymatuning Valley, 7