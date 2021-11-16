Bristol High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year’s Bristol team dominated Mathews in the District Championship (74-44) to advance to the Division IV Sweet 16. The Panthers won 13-games and outscored their opposition by 14-points per outing.

This season, coach Craig Giesy returns 4 letter winners (Nick Church, Mikey Burbach, Hadyn Mahan and Jonny Stephens). Church, a 6’3 guard, led the team in scoring as a junior by posting a 16.4 average. Burbach put together a stat line of 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds as a freshman.

“We have similar goals this season,” points our Giesy. “Nick will be leading the charge as our top scorer. [Burbach and Mahan] will be asked to fill larger roles this season and [Stephens and Garrett Roach] look to establish themselves as energy guys on this version of the team. We have a strong freshman class (led by Kaiden Kohler and Trevor Mendenhall) that will also have a chance to help contribute to this team.”

“We’ll look to use our length and athleticism to create bedlam on the defensive end and in return using a high basketball IQ to take advantage of mismatches on the offensive side of the floor,” indicates Giesy. “The key to success will depend on how mentally tough this team can be through the adversity this season will bring.”

The Panthers will begin the 2021-22 season at LaBrae on November 30.

Bristol Panthers

Head Coach: Craig Giesy, 11th season (191-46 overall)

2020-21 Record: 13-4 (8-0), 1st place in NAC

Last 5-Year Record: 98-20 (83.1%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 65.5

Scoring Defense: 51.2

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Nick Church – 16.4

Rebounding: Mikey Burbach – 7.4

Assists: Jeremy Miller – 6.5

Steals: Jeremy Miller – 2.2

Field Goal Percentage: Mikey Burbach – 58.1%

Three-Point Percentage: Anthony Dakin – 40.0%

Free Throw Percentage: Jake Erjavec – 82.5%

PREVIEW

-Bristol has averaged 65-points or more per season over the last 9 years.

-Senior Nick Church saw his numbers increase from his sophomore year (12.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg) to his junior campaign last winter (16.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg). He’ll want to see percentages get back to the level it was at two years ago. In the 2019-20 season, he shot 47.1% from long distance and 77.2% at the free throw line.

-Bristol has posted 10 straight winning seasons. During that span, the Panthers earned NAC titles in each year. That’s a long way from registering a 3-18 season in 2010-11.

-Over the past 9 years, the Panthers have averaged 4 losses per year.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at LaBrae

Dec. 3 – at Lordstown

Dec. 7 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 10 – Southington

Dec. 14 – at Windham

Dec. 17 – Mathews

Dec. 21 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 29 – vs. Kouts at Hoosier Gym

Jan. 4 – at Maplewood

Jan. 7 – Badger

Jan. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 14 – Lordstown

Jan. 15 – Champion

Jan. 18 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 22 – Maplewood

Jan. 25 – at Southington

Jan. 28 – Windham

Feb. 1 – at Mathews

Feb. 8 – at Badger

Feb. 11 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 15 – at Ursuline

Feb. 18 – Fairport Harding