Bristol High School Basketball Schedules

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Bristol High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – at LaBrae
Dec. 7 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 10 – Southington Chalker
Dec. 14 – at Windham
Dec. 17 – Mathews
Dec. 21 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 29 – vs. Kouts at Hoosier Gym
Jan. 4 – at Maplewood
Jan. 7 – Badger
Jan. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 14 – Lordstown
Jan. 15 – Champion
Jan. 18 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 25 – at Southington Chalker
Jan. 28 – Windham
Feb. 1 – at Mathews
Feb. 4 – Maplewood
Feb. 5 – at Lordstown
Feb. 8 – at Badger
Feb. 11 – Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 15 – at Ursuline
Feb. 18 – Fairport Harding
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – Garrettsville Garfield
Nov. 29 – at Badger
Dec. 2 – Lordstown
Dec. 4 – at McDonald
Dec. 6 – at LaBrae
Dec. 9 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 13 – at Windham
Dec. 16 – at Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 20 – at Mathews
Jan. 3 – Southington Chalker
Jan. 6 – at Maplewood
Jan. 10 – Badger
Jan. 13 – at Lordstown
Jan. 15 – Champion
Jan. 22 – at Liberty
Jan. 24 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 27 – Windham
Jan. 31 – Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 3 – Mathews
Feb. 5 – at Southington Chalker
Feb. 7 – Ursuline
Feb. 10 – Maplewood
Bristol High School
Nickname: The Panthers
Colors: Black and Gold
School address:- 1845 Greenville Rd NW, Bristolville, OH 44402
