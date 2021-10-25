Bristol High School Basketball Schedules

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Bristol High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at LaBrae

Dec. 7 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 10 – Southington Chalker

Dec. 14 – at Windham

Dec. 17 – Mathews

Dec. 21 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 29 – vs. Kouts at Hoosier Gym

Jan. 4 – at Maplewood

Jan. 7 – Badger

Jan. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 14 – Lordstown

Jan. 15 – Champion

Jan. 18 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 25 – at Southington Chalker

Jan. 28 – Windham

Feb. 1 – at Mathews

Feb. 4 – Maplewood

Feb. 5 – at Lordstown

Feb. 8 – at Badger

Feb. 11 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 15 – at Ursuline

Feb. 18 – Fairport Harding

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – Garrettsville Garfield

Nov. 29 – at Badger

Dec. 2 – Lordstown

Dec. 4 – at McDonald

Dec. 6 – at LaBrae

Dec. 9 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 13 – at Windham

Dec. 16 – at Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 20 – at Mathews

Jan. 3 – Southington Chalker

Jan. 6 – at Maplewood

Jan. 10 – Badger

Jan. 13 – at Lordstown

Jan. 15 – Champion

Jan. 22 – at Liberty

Jan. 24 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 27 – Windham

Jan. 31 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 3 – Mathews

Feb. 5 – at Southington Chalker

Feb. 7 – Ursuline

Feb. 10 – Maplewood

Bristol High School

Nickname: The Panthers

Colors: Black and Gold

School address:- 1845 Greenville Rd NW, Bristolville, OH 44402

