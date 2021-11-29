Bristol girls open season with win; Zirzow and Mullenax combine for 47

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bristol Panthers High School Basketball

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol notched their season-opening win against Badger, 50-32.

Bella Zirzow and Jaylyn Mullenax led the Panthers by combining for 47 points. Zirzow finished with 24 (7-8 FT) and Mullenax connected on a pair of three-point baskets to close out her night with 23. Brooklyn Swiger was the only other Panther to score with 3 points.

Katie Grexa led the Braves with 15 points.

The Lady Panthers will welcome Lordstown on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Badger will travel to Vienna to face Mathews on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com