Bristol girls open season with win; Zirzow and Mullenax combine for 47

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol notched their season-opening win against Badger, 50-32.

Bella Zirzow and Jaylyn Mullenax led the Panthers by combining for 47 points. Zirzow finished with 24 (7-8 FT) and Mullenax connected on a pair of three-point baskets to close out her night with 23. Brooklyn Swiger was the only other Panther to score with 3 points.

Katie Grexa led the Braves with 15 points.

The Lady Panthers will welcome Lordstown on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Badger will travel to Vienna to face Mathews on Thursday.