FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol won their fourth game in a row to improve to 16-3 following their 59-15 victory over Fairport Harding.

The Lady Panthers clinched their Northeastern Athletic Conference league title with a 12-0 conference mark.

Belle Zirzow scored 26 points to lead the Panthers. Jaylyn Mullenax added nine points and hauled down 14 rebounds. Alexis Shafer tallied seven of her eight points in the first half.

Fairport hadn’t lost in their previous five tries before Wednesday’s setback. Kara McFadden scored a team-high six points for the Skippers.