ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol topped McDonald 48-33 in the Division IV District Championship game on Saturday night at Grand Valley High School.

The Lady Panthers win their first district title in 25 years. The last time they won a district crown was 1997 when Jeff Thompson was the head coach.

Bristol was led by Belle Zirzow and Alexis Shafer, who piled up 12 points apiece. Brooklyn Swiger also reached doubled figures with 10.

Alivia Morrison led McDonald with 12 points. Lucia Wolf added 7 points in the setback.

Bristol advances to face Dalton in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Thursday at 8 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School.