WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol softball team is off to Regionals after the Panthers got a walk-off win over Mathews 4-3 for the District championship.

Bella Homchosky hit into a sacrific that scored Alayna Sines which gave Bristol the win.

Homchosky went 1-4 with a run while Jaylun Mullenax went 2-3.

Bristol advances to face Hillsdale in the Division IV Akron Regional semifinals Thursday at 2PM from Akron Firestone Stadium.