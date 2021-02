Bristol advances to play Newton Falls on Wednesday

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol tops Valley Christian, 42-37, to move onto the districts.

Belle Zirzow tallied 18 points for the Lady Panthers. Jaylyn Mullenax scored 12 and snagged 8 boards.

Next up for Bristol will be a matchup with Newton Falls on Wednesday.

For Valley Christian, Kristen Gill led the way with 12 points.

Division IV Northeast 1 District Semifinals

Springfield vs McDonald

Bristol vs Newton Falls