NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol softball team edged McDonald 2-1 Thursday at Jackson Milton to claim the Division IV District Championship.

Bristol’s Jaylyn Mullenax threw a gem, allowing five hits and zero earned runs while striking out 11 in seven innings.

McDonald’s Bri McCombs allowed seven hits and two earned runs and struck out seven over six innings.

Alexis Shafer and Skylar Gibson each tallied one RBI for Bristol.

Kylie Koma recorded McDonald’s lone RBI.

Bristol improves to 16-6 on the season and will play Jeromesville Hillsdale in the Division IV Regional Semifinal on Wednesday, May 25.