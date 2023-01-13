BRSITOLLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In a classic rivalry matchup, Bristol used an 11-0 run to end the first quarter to spark a huge breakout in a 62-35 win over Maplewood.

View highlights from the game above.

Bristol’s Kaiden Kohler and Trevor Mendenhall both scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers. Kohler also hit a team-high three three-pointers.

Alex Donaldson paced Maplewood with 11 points on three three-pointers and Bryson Himes pitched in eight points.

Maplewood falls to 5-6 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

For Bristol, the win pushes them to 8-4 and 4-2 in conference.