Bristol continues their undefeated start in the NAC; Church adds 20

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol stays perfect in league play after their 57-40 win over Lordstown Tuesday night.

The Panthers improve to 5-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference and 6-2 overall.

Nick Church led the Panthers with 20 points. Mikey Burbach contributed 10 points and four assists.

Next up for Bristol will be a road trip to Kinsman to face Badger on Wednesday.

Aiden Force connected on five three-pointers to finish with a team-high 19 points for the Red Devils.

Lordstown is scheduled to meet Badger at home on Friday.