Bristol continues their undefeated start in the NAC; Church adds 20

Sports

Nick Church scored 20 points to lead Bristol

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bristol Panthers high school basketball

Credit: Sezeryadigar/E+/Getty Images

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol stays perfect in league play after their 57-40 win over Lordstown Tuesday night.

The Panthers improve to 5-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference and 6-2 overall.

Nick Church led the Panthers with 20 points. Mikey Burbach contributed 10 points and four assists.

Next up for Bristol will be a road trip to Kinsman to face Badger on Wednesday.

Aiden Force connected on five three-pointers to finish with a team-high 19 points for the Red Devils.

Lordstown is scheduled to meet Badger at home on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com