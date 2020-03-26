Bristol boys basketball recent leaders

Matt Church led Bristol in scoring & rebounding this past year
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A look back at team leaders from recent history in the Bristol basketball program:
Boys Basketball Leaders
Bristol Panthers
Scoring
2019-20: Matt Church, 18.5
2018-19: Gage Elza, 23.3
2017-18: Bryan Gabrielson, 16.0
2016-17: Tommy Donadio, 19.6
2015-16: Alex Jones, 17.2
2014-15: Alex Jones, 15.7
2013-14: Brandon Lee, 19.6
2012-13: Chad Oliver, 23.8
2011-12: Austin Rimer, 14.8
2010-11: Andy Holko, 17.1
Rebounding
2019-20: Matt Church, 8.1
2018-19: Matt Church, 8.3
2017-18: Danny Lamosek, 7.2
2016-17: Stevie Burbach, 6.2
2015-16: Alex Jones, 8.5
2014-15: Jaime de Lope, 8.4
2013-14: Alex Jones, 5.6
2012-13: Chad Oliver, 11.0
2011-12: Chad Oliver, 7.6
2010-11: Andy Holko, 7.7
Assists
2019-20: Mike Wiebe, 4.0
2018-19: Gage Elza, 3.8
2017-18: Bryan Gabrielson, 5.4
2016-17: Phil Aliberti, 4.0
2015-16: Jack Mitton, 3.8
2014-15: Alex Jones, 4.0
2013-14: Zeth Tomasiak, 3.6
2012-13: Chad Oliver, 4.2
2011-12: Chad Oliver, 2.9
Three-Point Percentage (w/ 35 attempts)
2019-20: Nick Church, 47.1% (24-51)
2018-19: Gage Elza, 36.9% (76-206)
2017-18: Gage Elza, 42.1% (48-114)
2016-17: Gage Elza, 43.5% (47-108)
2015-16: Tommy Donadio, 41.7% (58-139)
2014-15: Bryan Gabrielson, 41.2% (40-97)
2013-14: Brandon Lee, 37.3% (50-134)
2012-13: Chad Oliver, 39.7% (50-126)
2011-12: Chad Oliver, 31.4% (16-51)
2010-11: Josh Double, 34.7% (25-72)
Free Throw Percentage (w/ 50 attempts)
2019-20: Nick Church, 77.1% (81-105)
2018-19: Gage Elza, 74.2% (95-128)
2017-18: Tommy Donadio, 68.3% (41-60)
2016-17: Bryan Gabrielson, 84.7% (61-72)
2015-16: Alex Jones, 72.4% (63-87)
2014-15: Alex Jones, 71.9% (69-96)
2013-14: Brandon Lee, 79.8% (83-104)
2012-13: Brandon Lee, 66.9% (81-121)
2011-12: Brandon Lee, 74.6% (53-71)
2010-11: Josh Double, 74.1% (71-98)