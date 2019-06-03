Bristol back-to-back District Champions

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third time in school history, Bristol’s softball team went back-to-back seasons with a District championship (1984 & 1985; 2002 & 2003; 2018 & 2019). Four Lady Panthers batted over .400 led by Kendyl Switzer (.589). She also finished with 8 homers and 40 RBIs. Bristol won their first two playoff matchups by a combined score of 28-0 before being tested by Mathews. The Lady Panthers defeated the Mustangs – 4-3 – in the Warren District Championship.
2019 Bristol Softball Stats
Head Coach: Alisha Kugler
Record: 19-5
Team Stats
Batting Average: .360
Earned Run Average: 2.35
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Kendyl Switzer – .589 (43-73)
Billie Miller – .419 (36-86)
Kayla Switzer – .417 (35-84)
Alayna Sines – .409 (36-88)
Jaylyn Mullenax – .381 (24-63)
Hits
Kendyl Switzer – 43
Billie Miller – 36
Alayna Sines – 36
Kayla Switzer – 35
Jaylyn Mullenax – 24
Lindsay Miller – 24
Runs Scored
Bella Homchosky – 35
Kendyl Switzer – 30
Lindsay Miller – 26
Alayna Sines – 25
Doubles
Kayla Switzer – 11
Billie Miller – 10
Bella Homchosky – 10
Alayna Sines – 9
Kendyl Switzer – 7
Jaylyn Mullenax – 5
Triples
Kayla Switzer – 3
Lindsay Miller – 2
Homeruns
Kendyl Switzer – 8
Billie Miller – 3
Runs Batted In
Kendyl Switzer – 40
Alayna Sines – 27
Kayla Switzer – 25
Billie Miller – 24
Earned Run Average
Jaylyn Mullenax – 1.91 (33 IP)
Alayna Sines – 2.22 (75.2 IP)
Kendyl Switzer – 3.29 (27.2 IP)
Innings Pitched
Alayna Sines – 75.2
Jaylyn Mullenax – 33
Kendyl Switzer – 27.2
Strikeouts
Alayna Sines – 61
Jaylyn Mullenax – 35
Kendyl Switzer – 34