Bringing the Brooms! Scrappers sweep Doubledays for first three game sweep of the season

For the first time in 2019, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers completed a three game sweep of an opponent topping the Doubledays at Eastwood Field

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers rallied to complete their first 3-game sweep of the season Saturday night, topping the Auburn Doubledays 6-5 in 11 innings at Eastwood Field.

It is the Scrappers first three-game win streak of the season.

Auburn opened the scoring in the 2nd when Jake Alu sent a RBI-single to center that scored JT Arruda.

The Doubledays plated 2 more in the 4th, one off a wild pitch and another when Alu singled again to score another run.

Mahoning Valley got on the board in the 7th when Johnathan Rodriguez tripled to center that scored Bryan Lavastida.

In the 8th, Mahoning Valley erased the Auburn lead. Brayan Rocchio doubled to left which scored Joab Gonzalez to make it 3-2.

Later in the inning, Lavastida lined a single to left which brought home Rocchio to even the score at 3-3.

In extras, Auburn plated 2 in the 11th courtesy of a passed ball and fielder’s choice which made it 5-3.

Mahoning Valley would rally again though, scoring three runs in the 11th, all on fielder’s choice plays to complete the comeback.

The Scrappers hit the road to Batavia to open a series with the Muckdogs on Monday.