Bringing Home the Gold! Wellsville’s Wright and McDonald’s Gray nab state titles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Day 1 of the OHSAA Track and Field state meet was dampened by rain which caused delays of over three hours, but that didn’t stop some Valley standouts from bringing home state championships.

McDonald’s Zach Gray won the discus Friday after posting a throw of 54.71 meters which was just .36 meters further than 2nd place. That helped the Blue Devils hold the top spot on the boys side after Day 1 in Division III.

Wellsville’s Justin Wright also walked away a state champion in the Division III Long Jump after a final leap of 7.09 meters, just .02 meters further than 2nd place.

Day 2 of the state tournament continues on Saturday.