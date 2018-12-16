Bring the Bears! Phantoms fall to Steel on Teddy Bear Toss Night Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phantoms fall on teddy bear toss night [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Phantoms allowed five unanswered goals Saturday night as they fell to the Chicago Steel 7-2.

On the positive side, hundreds of stuffed animals were collected after Brett Murray scored the first goal of the game for the Phantoms on Teddy Bear Toss Night which will go to kids in need around the Valley.

The Teddy Bear Toss has become a staple with minor league hockey teams across the United States and Canada as fans throw stuffed animals to the ice after the home team scores their first goal of the night.

Trevor Kuntar was the only other goalscorer for the Phantoms in the loss.

All seven of the Chicago goals came from different players.

The two teams complete their weekend series Sunday at 5PM from the Covelli Centre