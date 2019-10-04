Briggs to Emery connection gives Brookfield lead

Brookfield is after win #5 on the season

Warriors open the year in league play by scoring 91 points

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield seeks to keep their unbeaten start in the AAC’s Blue Tier alive as they visit Crestview.

On Brookfield’s first offensive possession, Tyler Briggs rumbled his way into the end zone from a yard out to give the Warriors a 7-0 advantage.

Crestview, once again, put together a strong drive. The first time, they were forced to punt. This time, the Rebels found the end zone as Brandon Yanssens took the ball into the end zone for the tying score (7-7) on the first play from scrimmage of the second quarter.

Brookfield retakes the lead on a Tyler Briggs 40-yard halfback touchdown pass to Gage Emery.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

B – Tyler Briggs, 1-yard TD run (B 7-0)

Second Quarter

C – Brandon Yanssens, 3-yard TD run (T 7-7)

B – Gage Emery, 41-yard TD catch from Tyler Briggs (B 14-7)