Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron pushed back; fans currently allowed to attend

Tim Petrovic hits onto the No. 16 green during the final round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. (Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)

The 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship has been moved to Aug. 12-16

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship has been moved back five weeks to Aug. 10-16 at Akron’s Firestone Country Club this year.

The event was originally slated to take be played July 9-12.

At this point in time, fans will be allowed to attend, but tournament organizers said in a release that they will continue to follow statewide mandates and health directives.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the federal, state and local levels, and will follow all recommendations made in conjunction with the PGA TOUR. The health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers and partners will remain our No. 1 priority,” said Executive Director Don Padgett. “The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will continue to support key charities in our area that have meant so much to Northeast Ohio throughout this difficult time.”

Prior to 2019, Akron was home to the Bridgestone Invitational. That tournament has since been moved to Memphis, Tennessee.

The PGA Tour will resume play the week of June 8 with the Charles Schwab Challenge.