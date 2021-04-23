Bridges, Hornets battle back to beat Cavs 108-102

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington reacts to a basket by forward Miles Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets erased a 10-point second half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-102 to secure a much-needed win.

P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier also had 25 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had 10 assists for the Hornets, who entered the game having lost six of their last seven games.

Collin Sexton had 28 points and Darius Garland scored 27 points for the Cavaliers, who continue to struggle and have now lost six of their last eight games.