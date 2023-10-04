COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley native and former Austintown Fitch standout Brian Robinson announced his verbal commitment to the Kentucky football program on Wednesday.

Robinson, who transferred from Fitch to Westerville North High School prior to the season, made the announcement on social media.

The 4-star recruit chose the Wildcats over Michigan and Penn State. He likewise had offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, USC, Auburn, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Robinson will play for head coach Mark Stoops and associate head coach Vince Marrow, who are both Youngstown natives.

He was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2022, after recording 75 tackles, 16.5 tackles-for-loss and 7 sacks at Fitch last season.