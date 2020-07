Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Woodruff allowed one hit in six and one-third innings of work. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh managed just one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Brewers Wednesday night at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 batters to lead the Brewers to a 3-0 win over the Pirates Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh managed just one hit the entire game.

Ben Gamel hit a two-run home run, while Keston Hiura added a solo shot in the win for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee improves to 3-3 overall on the season.

Pittsburgh drops to 2-4 overall.

The Pirates return to action Friday night in Chicago. First pitch is slated for 8:15 p.m. from Wrigley Field.