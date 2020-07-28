Brewers rally past Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Colin Moran (19) is greeted by Jose Osuna as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 27, 2020. It was Moran’s second home run of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings. Ryan Braun’s two-out, two-run double off Kyle Crick drew Milwaukee even. Sogard led off the 11th with a liner down the left-field line, allowing Holt to score easily from second as the automatic runner.

Colin Moran hit two home runs for the Pirates.