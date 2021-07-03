Brewers face Pirates, grab 11th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers’ Avisail Garcia watches an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Cody Ponce during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row.

The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.

The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narvaez, who previously had two four-hit games. Peterson and García each had three hits.

The Pirates lost their sixth game in a row.