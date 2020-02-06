Breakdown of conference title races in boys’ hoops

Boardman has opportunity to win AAC Red Tier outright

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tomorrow, many of the league championships will (could) be decided as the regular season winds down. WKBN’s Game of the Week is one of those instances as Boardman travels to Harding with the AAC’s Red Tier title looming.

Race for the Conference Crown

All-American Conference – Blue Tier

Newton Falls – 9-1 (16-3)

LaBrae – 9-1 (14-3)

-Newton Falls and LaBrae split their season series. Now, each must win their last two to share the league title. Newton Falls closes out their schedule with a matchup at Brookfield tomorrow and home against Campbell Memorial next Friday. The Vikings will host Champion tomorrow and then face Crestview next week.

All-American Conference – Red Tier

Boardman – 6-0 (16-1)

Harding – 5-1 (12-6)

-The Spartans and the Raiders meet tomorrow on WKBN’s Game of the Week. If Boardman wins, they’ll take home the league championship outright. If Harding wins, they are still alive for the title outright. Both still have Fitch on the schedule within the next two weeks.

Eastern Buckeye Conference

West Branch – 9-1 (15-3)

Alliance – 7-3 (12-6)

Marlington – 7-3 (9-8)

-West Branch can clinch the EBC crown outright with a win at Carrollton tomorrow. A home matchup against Salem is still on the slate for next Friday.

Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference

Columbiana – 10-1 (16-3)

Southern – 9-2 (15-3)

-The Clippers can clinch the division title outright with a win at Lisbon tomorrow. If Columbiana loses, Southern will have an opportunity to take a share of the championship (if they top Wellsville).

Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Waterloo – 10-1 (17-1)

Springfield – 9-3 (12-6)

McDonald – 8-3 (15-3)

-If Waterloo defeats Jackson-Milton tomorrow, the Vikings would clinch a share of the MVAC title (with league games against Western Reserve and Sebring left).

Northeast 8 Conference

Struthers – 9-2 (13-3)

Poland – 8-3 (11-6)

Girard – 7-4 (8-10)

-Struthers fell to South Range (34-32) last time out; however, the Wildcats still have the advantage. Struthers has Girard tomorrow and then they’ll finish up with Niles and Hubbard in the league. Poland must hope for the ‘Cats to stumble. The Bulldogs will play at Jefferson tomorrow and finish with Hubbard and Niles.