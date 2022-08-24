PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 to complete a three-game sweep.



Wright struck out eight and walked one while improving to 16-5, tied for the most wins in the majors.



Matt Olson hit his fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the Allegheny River.



Atlanta has won 14 of 16 to keep the pressure on the NL East-leading New York Mets.



Pittsburgh rookie Oneil Cruz ripped the hardest-hit ball since Major League Baseball began measuring exit velocity in 2015 – a 122.4 mph single.