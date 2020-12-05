Brant and Grisdale combine for 30 points; Poland passes an early season test on the road

Lady Bulldogs hand Norton their first loss of the season

NORTON, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing 15-10 after the first quarter, Poland outscored Norton 41-28 to secure a 51-43 win on the road Saturday afternoon.

Mary Brant led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points. She connected on a trio of three-point baskets. Jackie Grisdale added 13 points.

Kaylee Murawski scored 17 for the Lady Panthers while sinking all 5 of her free throw attempts.

Norton (2-1) will play at Coventry on Monday. Poland will take on Jefferson for Senior Night on Monday as well.

