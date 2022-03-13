TAMPA BAY, Florida (WKBN) – After announcing that he would be retiring, Tom Brady announced via Twitter that he will return for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady will return to Tampa Bay to play for the Buccaneers.

In his Twitter post, Brady said, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.”

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The 44-year old won a total of seven Super Bowl titles, being named Super Bowl MVP in five of them.

Brady was also a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player (2007, 2010, 2017), as well as a 15-time Pro Bowler.

He is the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown leader (624) and also the league’s all-time passing yard leader (85,520).