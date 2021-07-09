Bradley HR in 9th, Indians overcome bad baserunning, beat KC

Sports

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley, right, is congratulated by Oscar Mercado after Bradley hit a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win, touching off a wild celebration in Progressive Field.

On Thursday, Franmil Reyes’ three-run homer in the ninth ended Cleveland’s nine-game losing streak.

James Karinchak got his second win in two nights, steering around a leadoff double in the ninth. Jorge Soler homered for the Royals, who have dropped 14 of 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com