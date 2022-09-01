CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullins homered on Shane Bieber’s first pitch, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-0 win over the Guardians.



Bradish had his second straight dominant performance. He hasn’t allowed a run in 15 straight innings.

Cionel Pérez worked a perfect eighth and rookie Félix Bautista finished the two-hitter for his 11th save.



The Orioles took two of three in this series between playoff hopefuls. Baltimore held Cleveland without a run over the final 21 innings.



The Guardians’ lead in the AL Central shrunk to one game over idle Minnesota.