Brad Smith back in town for annual football camp; Chaney grad excited for return of Cowboys football this fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 200 kids took the field Saturday for Brad Smith’s 12th annual TRUE Foundation football camp at Stambaugh Stadium.

Smith is a 2001 Chaney graduate that went on to star at the University of Missouri and then in the NFL with the Jets, Bills, and Eagles. He offers a free camp for ages 7-18 for those that go through an application process.

“We kind of try not to let anything slide,” said Smith. “We try to push them a little bit. We try to push them to the level above them as far as our expectations.”

Those expectations are the same off the field as Smith teaches kids the importance of character, value, and education.

“I want to make some kind of impact all these coaches want them to know how valuable they are just as a human being,” said Smith.

“[Brad’s camp] is just more inspirational, more motivational and it’s more than football,” said Chaney head football coach Chris Amill.

Amill is longtime friends with Smith, and is leading the resurgence of the Chaney program as they return to the gridiron this fall. Amill said Smith is one of the all-time Cowboy greats.

“He has the green light, it would be great for him to put on the Chaney polo and come down and coach a couple games with us,” said Amill. “I would love it. “

“Glad to have that back and glad to have another source of pride,” said Smith. “Who knows how they’ll do on the field. Work hard and let the chips fall where they may but I know they’ll be successful just because they’re helping develop men and Coach Amill is doing that. “

The Chaney football team is back in action just over two months from now. Their season opener is Thursday, August 29th against city rival Cardinal Mooney at Rayen Stadium.