Boys Basketball Tournament field released this afternoon

Chaney, Struthers & West Branch took the top 3 seeds in Boardman

2020 Division I Canton Boys District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Dover at Perry

Game 2: Fitch (9-8) at GlenOak

Game 3: Lake at Hoover

Game 4: Jackson at Massillon

Game 5: Alliance at Wooster

Sectional Finals

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Green

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Canton McKinley

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 Boardman (17-1)

District Semifinals

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Recent Division I Canton District Championship

2019 – Green 65 Jackson 45

2018 – Jackson 66 Canton McKinley 65 2OT

2017 – Jackson 70 Hoover 42

2016 – Canton McKinley 51 Jackson 47

2015 – Lake 54 Green 41

2014 – Jackson 74 Timken 49

2013 – Timken 38 Barberton 36

2012 – Canton McKinley 50 Timken 40

2011 – GlenOak 63 Jackson 59

2010 – Jackson 55 Hoover 52

Recent Division I Canton #1 Seeds

2019 – Jackson

2018 – Jackson

2017 – Jackson

2016 – Jackson

2020 Division I Twinsburg Boys District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Stow-Munroe Falls at Kenston

Game 2: John Adams at Hudson

Game 3: Maple Heights at Euclid

Game 4: Nordonia at Bedford

Sectional Finals

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Shaker Heights

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Harding (12-7)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Garfield Heights

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Solon

District Semifinals

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining Winners

2020 Division II Boardman Boys District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Hubbard (6-12) at Lakeview (8-11)

Game 2: Salem (3-15) at Canfield (9-9)

Game 3: Niles (3-14) at Poland (12-6)

Game 4: East (5-15) at Girard (8-10)

Game 5: Howland (4-13) at Ursuline (8-11)

Sectional Finals

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Chaney (14-4)

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Struthers (14-3)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 West Branch (15-4)

District Semifinals

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Recent Division II Boardman District Championship

2019 – Poland 69 Chaney 57 OT

2018 – Lakeview 72 Struthers 59

2017 – Ursuline 70 Salem 33

2016 – Ursuline 73 Poland 61

2013 – Mooney 61 Salem 46

2012 – Struthers 57 Poland 49

2011 – Struthers 36 Poland 33

2010 – Poland 75 Mooney 65

Recent Division II Boardman #1 Seeds

2019 – Poland

2018 – Poland

2017 – Poland

2016 – Canfield

2013 – Poland

2012 – Struthers

2011 – Struthers

2010 – Poland

2020 Division III Salem Boys District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Campbell Memorial (5-14) at East Canton (8-10)

Game 2: Rootstown (2-17) at South Range (11-6)

Game 3: United (3-15) at Canton Central Catholic (8-9)

Game 4: Crestview (6-13) at St. Thomas Aquinas (7-10)

Game 5: East Palestine (3-15) at Mooney (9-8)

Sectional Finals

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Waterloo (18-1)

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Springfield (13-6)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 Columbiana (17-3)

District Semifinals

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Recent Division III Salem District Championship

2019 – Mogadore 43 Canton Central Catholic 40

2018 – Canton Central Catholic 60 Mogadore 39

2017 – St. Thomas Aquinas 64 Canton Central Catholic 46

2016 – St. Thomas Aquinas 54 Tuslaw 49

2015 – Canton Central Catholic 45 Springfield 34

2014 – Canton Central Catholic 60 Lisbon 44

2013 – St. Thomas Aquinas 48 Akron Manchester 44

2012 – Springfield 51 St. Thomas Aquinas 47

2011 – Ursuline 66 Campbell Memorial 34

2010 – East Canton 64 Campbell Memorial 56

Recent Division III Salem #1 Seeds

2019 – Waterloo

2018 – South Range

2017 – South Range

2016 – Tuslaw

2015 – Springfield

2014 – Campbell Memorial

2013 – Springfield

2012 – Springfield

2011 – Akron Manchester

2020 Division III Warren Boys District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Jefferson (7-10) at Mineral Ridge (8-11)

Game 2: Southeast (6-13) at Champion (10-9)

Game 3: Conneaut (7-10 at Liberty (7-12)

Game 4: Grand Valley (7-12) at Brookfield (10-10)

Sectional Finals

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Garrettsville Garfield (16-2)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Pymatuning Valley (14-4)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 LaBrae (14-4)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Newton Falls (16-3)

District Semifinals

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Recent Division III Warren District Championship

2019 – Edgewood 54 LaBrae 39

2018 – LaBrae 56 Champion 41

2017 – Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56

2016 – Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45

2015 – Ursuline 62 Girard 36

2014 – Ursuline 73 Girard 63

2013 – LaBrae 68 Ursuline 61

2012 – Berkshire 43 Newton Falls 37

2011 – Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52

2010 – Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 OT

Recent Division III Warren #1 Seeds

2019 – Edgewood

2018 – LaBrae

2017 – LaBrae

2016 – Berkshire

2015 – Ursuline

2014 – LaBrae

2013 – LaBrae

2012 – LaBrae

2011 – LaBrae

2010 – Newton Falls

2020 Division IV Orwell Boys District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Maplewood (3-14) at Newbury (4-13)

Game 2: Bloomfield at Badger (7-12)

Game 3: St. John at Fairport (5-16)

Game 4: Southington (1-18) at Lordstown (5-11)

Sectional Finals

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Bristol (14-4)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Windham (9-9)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Andrews Osborne (9-8)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Warren JFK (5-12)

District Semifinals

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Recent Division IV Orwell District Championship

2019 – Bristol 52 Badger 39

2018 – Cornerstone Christian 50 Bristol 33

2017 – Warren JFK 75 Cornerstone Christian 72

2016 – Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50

2015 – Warren JFK 53 Cornerstone Christian 40

2014 – Cornerstone Christian 62 Maplewood 53

Recent Division IV Orwell #1 Seeds

2019 – Badger

2018 – Cornerstone Christian

2017 – Bristol

2016 – Bristol

2015 – Warren JFK

2014 – Cornerstone Christian

2020 Division IV Struthers Boys District Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Heartland Christian (9-10) at Jackson-Milton (6-13)

Game 2: Leetonia (3-15) at Lowellville (8-11)

Game 3: Valley Christian (4-12) at Wellsville (9-9)

Game 4: Western Reserve (6-13) at Lisbon (8-11)

Sectional Finals

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 McDonald (16-3)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Mathews (11-7)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Southern (15-4)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Sebring (14-5)

District Semifinals

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Recent Division IV Struthers District Championship

2019 – Springfield 58 Lowellville 48

2018 – East Canton 53 Western Reserve 48

2017 – McDonald 96 Southern 43

2016 – McDonald 67 Wellsville 48

2015 – St. Thomas Aquinas 72 McDonald 53

2014 – St. Thomas Aquinas 90 McDonald 48

2013 – Valley Christian 75 Wellsville 73

2012 – Mogadore 63 Wellsville 50

2011 – McDonald 85 Wellsville 53

2010 – McDonald 46 Valley Christian 44

Recent Division IV Struthers #1 Seeds

2019 – Springfield

2018 – McDonald

2017 – McDonald

2016 – Lisbon

2015 – St. Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Wellsville

2013 – Wellsville

2012 – Mogadore

2011 – McDonald

2010 – McDonald