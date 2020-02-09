Boys Basketball Tournament field released this afternoon

Chaney, Struthers & West Branch took the top 3 seeds in Boardman
2020 Division I Canton Boys District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Dover at Perry
Game 2: Fitch (9-8) at GlenOak
Game 3: Lake at Hoover
Game 4: Jackson at Massillon
Game 5: Alliance at Wooster
Sectional Finals
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Green
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Canton McKinley
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 Boardman (17-1)
District Semifinals
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship
Remaining Winners
Recent Division I Canton District Championship
2019 – Green 65 Jackson 45
2018 – Jackson 66 Canton McKinley 65 2OT
2017 – Jackson 70 Hoover 42
2016 – Canton McKinley 51 Jackson 47
2015 – Lake 54 Green 41
2014 – Jackson 74 Timken 49
2013 – Timken 38 Barberton 36
2012 – Canton McKinley 50 Timken 40
2011 – GlenOak 63 Jackson 59
2010 – Jackson 55 Hoover 52
Recent Division I Canton #1 Seeds
2019 – Jackson
2018 – Jackson
2017 – Jackson
2016 – Jackson
2020 Division I Twinsburg Boys District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Stow-Munroe Falls at Kenston
Game 2: John Adams at Hudson
Game 3: Maple Heights at Euclid
Game 4: Nordonia at Bedford
Sectional Finals
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Shaker Heights
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Harding (12-7)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Garfield Heights
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Solon
District Semifinals
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship
Remaining Winners
2020 Division II Boardman Boys District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Hubbard (6-12) at Lakeview (8-11)
Game 2: Salem (3-15) at Canfield (9-9)
Game 3: Niles (3-14) at Poland (12-6)
Game 4: East (5-15) at Girard (8-10)
Game 5: Howland (4-13) at Ursuline (8-11)
Sectional Finals
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Chaney (14-4)
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Struthers (14-3)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 West Branch (15-4)
District Semifinals
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship
Remaining Winners
Recent Division II Boardman District Championship
2019 – Poland 69 Chaney 57 OT
2018 – Lakeview 72 Struthers 59
2017 – Ursuline 70 Salem 33
2016 – Ursuline 73 Poland 61
2013 – Mooney 61 Salem 46
2012 – Struthers 57 Poland 49
2011 – Struthers 36 Poland 33
2010 – Poland 75 Mooney 65
Recent Division II Boardman #1 Seeds
2019 – Poland
2018 – Poland
2017 – Poland
2016 – Canfield
2013 – Poland
2012 – Struthers
2011 – Struthers
2010 – Poland
2020 Division III Salem Boys District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Campbell Memorial (5-14) at East Canton (8-10)
Game 2: Rootstown (2-17) at South Range (11-6)
Game 3: United (3-15) at Canton Central Catholic (8-9)
Game 4: Crestview (6-13) at St. Thomas Aquinas (7-10)
Game 5: East Palestine (3-15) at Mooney (9-8)
Sectional Finals
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Waterloo (18-1)
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Springfield (13-6)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 Columbiana (17-3)
District Semifinals
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship
Remaining Winners
Recent Division III Salem District Championship
2019 – Mogadore 43 Canton Central Catholic 40
2018 – Canton Central Catholic 60 Mogadore 39
2017 – St. Thomas Aquinas 64 Canton Central Catholic 46
2016 – St. Thomas Aquinas 54 Tuslaw 49
2015 – Canton Central Catholic 45 Springfield 34
2014 – Canton Central Catholic 60 Lisbon 44
2013 – St. Thomas Aquinas 48 Akron Manchester 44
2012 – Springfield 51 St. Thomas Aquinas 47
2011 – Ursuline 66 Campbell Memorial 34
2010 – East Canton 64 Campbell Memorial 56
Recent Division III Salem #1 Seeds
2019 – Waterloo
2018 – South Range
2017 – South Range
2016 – Tuslaw
2015 – Springfield
2014 – Campbell Memorial
2013 – Springfield
2012 – Springfield
2011 – Akron Manchester
2020 Division III Warren Boys District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Jefferson (7-10) at Mineral Ridge (8-11)
Game 2: Southeast (6-13) at Champion (10-9)
Game 3: Conneaut (7-10 at Liberty (7-12)
Game 4: Grand Valley (7-12) at Brookfield (10-10)
Sectional Finals
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Garrettsville Garfield (16-2)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Pymatuning Valley (14-4)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 LaBrae (14-4)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Newton Falls (16-3)
District Semifinals
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship
Remaining Winners
Recent Division III Warren District Championship
2019 – Edgewood 54 LaBrae 39
2018 – LaBrae 56 Champion 41
2017 – Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56
2016 – Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45
2015 – Ursuline 62 Girard 36
2014 – Ursuline 73 Girard 63
2013 – LaBrae 68 Ursuline 61
2012 – Berkshire 43 Newton Falls 37
2011 – Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52
2010 – Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 OT
Recent Division III Warren #1 Seeds
2019 – Edgewood
2018 – LaBrae
2017 – LaBrae
2016 – Berkshire
2015 – Ursuline
2014 – LaBrae
2013 – LaBrae
2012 – LaBrae
2011 – LaBrae
2010 – Newton Falls
2020 Division IV Orwell Boys District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Maplewood (3-14) at Newbury (4-13)
Game 2: Bloomfield at Badger (7-12)
Game 3: St. John at Fairport (5-16)
Game 4: Southington (1-18) at Lordstown (5-11)
Sectional Finals
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Bristol (14-4)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Windham (9-9)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Andrews Osborne (9-8)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Warren JFK (5-12)
District Semifinals
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship
Remaining Winners
Recent Division IV Orwell District Championship
2019 – Bristol 52 Badger 39
2018 – Cornerstone Christian 50 Bristol 33
2017 – Warren JFK 75 Cornerstone Christian 72
2016 – Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50
2015 – Warren JFK 53 Cornerstone Christian 40
2014 – Cornerstone Christian 62 Maplewood 53
Recent Division IV Orwell #1 Seeds
2019 – Badger
2018 – Cornerstone Christian
2017 – Bristol
2016 – Bristol
2015 – Warren JFK
2014 – Cornerstone Christian
2020 Division IV Struthers Boys District Tournament
Sectional Quarterfinals
Game 1: Heartland Christian (9-10) at Jackson-Milton (6-13)
Game 2: Leetonia (3-15) at Lowellville (8-11)
Game 3: Valley Christian (4-12) at Wellsville (9-9)
Game 4: Western Reserve (6-13) at Lisbon (8-11)
Sectional Finals
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 McDonald (16-3)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Mathews (11-7)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Southern (15-4)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 Sebring (14-5)
District Semifinals
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship
Remaining Winners
Recent Division IV Struthers District Championship
2019 – Springfield 58 Lowellville 48
2018 – East Canton 53 Western Reserve 48
2017 – McDonald 96 Southern 43
2016 – McDonald 67 Wellsville 48
2015 – St. Thomas Aquinas 72 McDonald 53
2014 – St. Thomas Aquinas 90 McDonald 48
2013 – Valley Christian 75 Wellsville 73
2012 – Mogadore 63 Wellsville 50
2011 – McDonald 85 Wellsville 53
2010 – McDonald 46 Valley Christian 44
Recent Division IV Struthers #1 Seeds
2019 – Springfield
2018 – McDonald
2017 – McDonald
2016 – Lisbon
2015 – St. Thomas Aquinas
2014 – Wellsville
2013 – Wellsville
2012 – Mogadore
2011 – McDonald
2010 – McDonald