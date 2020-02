The wintry weather conditions have forced scheduling changes for several local boys basketball games tonight.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The wintry weather conditions have forced scheduling changes for several local boys basketball games originally scheduled for Friday night.

Cardinal Mooney vs. Chaney – postponed until Tuesday February 11 at 7 p.m.



Ursuline vs. Massillon Washington – canceled

Austintown Fitch vs. East – postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.



Girard vs. Struthers – postponed – reschedule date TBA