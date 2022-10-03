STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – There was an extra reason to celebrate Sunday at the Struthers Little Wildcats’ football game.

Jonah Carnahan, 12, scored his first-ever touchdown!

Jonah has apraxia of speech and motor skill difficulty, but he loves being part of the team, and they rewarded him for his dedication when they called his number.

Sportsmanship was on full display as he took it all the way.

“I got the ball and went for a touchdown,” Jonah said.

“Thank you so much to the Struthers Little Wildcats organization. Jonah puts in a lot of hard work and dedication, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the stands,” said his mother, Irisa Green.

Jonah even showed us his touchdown dance!