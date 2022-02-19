LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – South Side Boxing Club’s Jack Loew hosted an 11-match amateur fight card called “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” Saturday night at the Metroplex.

A few hundred turned out for the event which was initially slated for 13 matches.

Several local gyms were featured including South Side Boxing Club, Downtown Boxing Club and Deezol Boxing Academy.

But fighters came to the area from all over, including Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh and New York.

Fights ranged from the 72-pound weight class to heavyweight.