YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amateur boxers from three different states will compete this weekend at Penguin City Brewery in Youngstown.

“Thanksgiving Feast,” presented by the South Side Boxing Club, will feature 12 local bouts with fighters from New York, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and general admission tickets are $25.