YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amateur boxing returns to the Valley next weekend with “Fight Night at Penguin City Brewery.”

The Southside Boxing Club will bring 12 amateur bouts to the event on July 16 at the brewery downtown on Federal Street.

The card will feature many up-and-coming young boxers like Jesus Arroyo, the nephew of former lightweight world champion Harry Arroyo.

Jack Loew, a Southside Boxing Club trainer, says this new batch of fighters is itching to get in the ring.

“My guys, they’re all ready to go. I wouldn’t put them in a fight if they weren’t,” Loew said. “They’re all, they’re all kind of new guys and so that’s the more exciting part about it.”

General admission tickets are still available. Fight fans can reach out to Loew at 330-501-5713 or buy tickets at the Southside Boxing Club on Erie Street.