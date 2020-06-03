Bowling Green baseball saved from being eliminated in budget cuts

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bowling Green State University is reinstating baseball effective immediately.

According to a release from the school’s athletic department, Bowling Green baseball alumni and other donors committed $1.5 million over the next three years to fund the program.

The university will work with a select group of baseball alumni to pursue a long-term funding solution to sustain the Falcons’ baseball program.

The sport was dropped by the school’s athletic department in May during budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the release, the school extended a message of thanks for all of the support in the initiative.

“We are inspired by the efforts of our baseball alumni, and we look forward to continuing to cultivate and reinvigorate all BGSU alumni. We are excited for Opening Day in the spring.”