KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Mike Clevinger pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Carlos Santana and Roberto Perez went deep, and the Cleveland Indians rolled to a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Clevinger (2-2) struck out nine without a walk in his second start since a balky back forced him into a lengthy stay on the injured list. He struggled in his first game back but dominated the Royals on a picture-perfect night, improving to 7-0 with a 2.03 ERA in his career against them.